Norman A. Berggren, 79, of Fairmont, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at York.
He was born September 25, 1940 in Genoa, to Elmer and Edna (Mindrup) Berggren.
On January 21, 1972 he was united in marriage to Betty Hock at Westminster, Calif.
Norman served his country in the Marine Corps, and worked as a farm hand. He enjoyed wood working and clock building, as he was very handy. He loved collecting guns and N.R.A. memorabilia.Norman also was an amateur HAMM Radio operator and collected coins.
He is survived by his daughters, Lydia J. Popovich and Lisa (Troy) Miller, both of York; and son, Michael (Bobbie) Berggren of Fairmont. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gage Berggren and Seth Miller of York, and Faith and Isaac Berggren of Fairmont; and a brother, Milton Berggren of Stamford, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brothers Vernon and Charles.
Private family services will be held in York. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Norman has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation.
Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
