Patricia C. ‘Mammy’ Stevens, 103 years of age, of Polk, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Nov. 21, 2019 in York.
She was born Aug. 5, 1916 in Marquette to Leonard and Edna (Anderson) Orendorff and was a graduate of Polk County School. She was a member of Polk United Methodist Church since 1959 and Member of the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association, where she was named Member of the Month and Member of the Year in 2002. Patricia was united in marriage to Paul W. Stevens June 24, 1936. They met at the Polk Cafe, owned by her parents and where she was a waitress. Together they raised two daughters, and actively farmed until 1987 when they bought their first racehorse, Set It Free. Together they bred and raised many notable racehorses. After her husband’s death, she continued to breed and raise horses. Most notably, Pappy’s Double, named after her late husband who later became Nebraska Horse of the Year. She was a proud supporter of Nebraska Horse Racing and sponsored the Stevens Stakes Race for three continuous years. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed many memorable moments at their home and at Bucktail Lake in Clarks.
She is survived by daughter, Shirley (Dennis) Hendricks of Heber City, Utah. Grandchildren, Kim (Pat) Kenney, Kirk (Theresa) Hueftle, Kristi (Clint) Carter, Steve (Jodie) Hendricks, Tim (Becky) Benson and Lisa (Dean) Troester. Great-grandchildren: Kimberly (Todd) Metevia, Garrett (Lauren) Carter, Hannah Carter, Preston, Taylor and Mason Hendricks, Adam (Erin) Benson, and Sierra Cepel. Other survivors include several great-great grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family friend; Frank Ostrander.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; daughter, Sharon and brother, Clemond.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the Polk Cemetery in Polk. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
