Patricia Irene McFarland, age 55, of York, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at York.
She was born March 3, 1964 in Walnut Creek, Calif. to Donel and Betty Jean (Priest) McFarland. Patricia enjoyed arts and crafts, along with listening to music. She loved her family, especially her daughter Hannah, and her many good friends.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Hannah Blum of York; brother, David Arrabito of San Francisco, Calif.; cousin, Vince Arrabito of California. She is also survived by Hannah’s father, Louis Blum of York; Hannah’s aunts and uncles, along with several cousins. Special friends Colleen Travis of York and Carolyn Splain of Thayer.
She is preceded in death by her parents and close friend, Hilda Garcia.
Memorial services are currently pending at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York, with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Private family inurnment. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
