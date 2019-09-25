Patricia J. Menssen, age 92 of York, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at York.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1927 to Bruce and Virginia (Rayls) Todd at Waterloo.
During her working career, she was a cook and a waitress. She had attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in York. She was a doll collector, enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking, baking, and gardening. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Karen) Adams of Geneva and Leonard (Shana) Logston of York; daughters, Linda Peterson, Janet (Cyrus) Moore, Lucinda (Ted) Matousek, and Charlene Eifert all of York; 26 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; her daughter, Lila and a son-in-law, Maynard Peterson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Metz Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be from 1 – 8 p.m., Thursday with her family greeting friends later that evening from 6 – 7:30 at the mortuary. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
