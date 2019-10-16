Death, Patricia ‘Pat’ Carter

Patricia “Pat” L. Carter, age 79 of York, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico.
She was born Jan. 25, 1940 at Denver, Colo. to Clarence and Mary (Stevens) Sandidge. On Nov. 25, 1987 she was married to Edward Carter at York. Pat was formerly employed at the Keebler Factory in Denver, Colo., Dale Electronics in York and at Cosentino’s, Sun Fresh Market in Kansas City, Mo. She loved shopping and traveling with her family and especially loved being with her cats. She also enjoyed watching Nascar and football.
She is survived by her husband, Ed of York; her children, Shelly (Allen) Clark of McCool Jct., Mike (Laura) Conroy of Greenwood, Mark (Tanya) Conroy of Lincoln and step-daughter, Shelly (Shelby) Searcy of Flomaton, Ala. Her grandchildren include, Melanie (Greg) Lara of Santa Clara, Calif., Fr. Eric Clark of Lincoln, Andrew (Sandy) Clark, Melissa (Joel) Fehlhafer, Alex Clark and Grant Conroy all of McCool Jct., Drake Conroy of Broken Bow, Keaton Conroy of Lincoln, Katherine Gropp of Lincoln, Savannah, Sara and Skyla Searcy of Flomaton and Shari (Justin) Wade of Thomastown, Miss.; great-grandchildren include, Madelyn, Evelyn, Adeline, Isabel, Nevaeh, Maren, Kallum and Lenah.
Also surviving are her brothers, Bob Sandidge of Northglen, Colo. and Bill (Kim) Sandridge of Montrose, Colo. and her sisters, Marilyn Reno of Denver, Colo. and Judy Beckert of Lakewood, Colo.; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Larry Conroy; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with Father Eric Clark officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery east of York. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m., Saturday and then again on Sunday from 1 - 8 p.m., at the mortuary in York. A Rosary service will be held Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m., at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
