Patrick Alan DeBoer, 63, of York, died on Oct. 25, 2019.
Pat was born July 16, 1956 to Robert and Jeannette (Bedient) DeBoer in York.
Pat graduated from York High School in 1974. He was a member of the York Elks Club for 43 years and Eagles Member for 13 years. Pat was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, playing cards and watching sports. He was united in marriage on July 23, 1987 to Miriam Rhoades.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob DeBoer; mother and father-in-law, Eugene and Dorene Rhoades; brother-in-law, Michael Rhoades; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survived by his wife, Miriam; children, James DeBoer (Hallie Beckfield), Jacob (Randi) DeBoer; sister, Ann (Dan) Stanton; granddaughter, Hailey DeBoer; cousins, Jim (Cindy) DeBoer; Mark (Cheryl) Bedient; brothers and sister-in-law, Diane (Doug) Dauel, David (Jodi) Rhoades, Richard Rhoades; nieces, Jill (Michael) Bialas, Michele Kunasek; nephews, Jeff (Nicole) DeBoer, Jay (Leslie) Kunasek, Devin (Shabella) Dauel, Derek Dauel, Eric Rhoades and AJ Rhoades; great nieces, Jocelyn Naber, Kylee and Jacey Rugg, Tori Stanton, Atlee Kunasek; great nephews, Luke Fersch, Dax Kunasek; aunt, Ruby Bedient.
A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be 4 – 8 p.m. on Satuday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the York Elks Club, 121 West 6th Street, York.
Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
