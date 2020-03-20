Paul Buller, age 67, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Henderson Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, a private family graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27 at the Aurora Cemetery. Pastor Luke Haidle will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
The family plans to hold a Memorial Service at a later date.
Paul James Buller, the son of Alvin and Esther (Schroeder) Buller, was born in Aurora on Nov. 15, 1952 and passed away in Henderson on March 18, 2020, at the age of 67.
He grew up on the family farm west of Henderson. Paul graduated from Henderson High School in 1970. He went on to attend Tabor College for a short time and received the rest of his training at a tech school in Hastings.
Paul married Dianne Auch on Aug. 30, 1980. They have one daughter, Karla. Paul spent his career farming and participated in his last harvest in 2018. Paul served nine years as a board member for the Henderson Coop.
Paul loved his motorcycles. He and Dianne had been attending the Sturgis Rallies since 1980. They spent winters in the Hill Country of Texas, where they were able to ride their motorcycles and made numerous friends.
Paul was a member of Living Hope Church (formerly Mennonite Brethren Church of Henderson), where he served as an usher for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dianne of Aurora; daughter, Karla (Barrett) Huneke of St. Paul; two sisters, Norma Jean (Michael) Wiebe of Corinth, Texas and Donna (Harvey) Thiessen of Dannebrog; sister-in-law, Janet (Gary) Sanger of Urbandale, Iowa; brother-in-law, Gary (Deb) Auch of Hill City, S.D.; many nieces, nephews, friends and motorcycle friends.
