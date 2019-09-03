Paul A. Neff, age 89 of York, passed way Aug. 30, 2019 at his home in York.
Paul, was born Oct. 3, 1929 in Birmingham, Mich. to Daniel C. and Veneata Neff. He graduated in 1948 from Waterford Township High School and then from Michigan State University in 1963. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army from April 1949 to November 1951. Paul moved to York in 1959 and was employed at Champion Home Builders and later NPPD. He married Margaret (Nelson) Brunk on Feb. 20, 1965. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York.
Left to honor his memory is his son, Steven (Pat) Nelson of Alliance; daughters, Mary (Tommie Teahan) Hase of York and Jean (Roy) Thompson of Hebron. His grandchildren include, Dawn (Mike Fassler) Hefner of St. Cloud, Minn., Desiree (Tim) Kelly of Lincoln, Brandon Wilson of Lincoln, Erin (Jason) Stigge of Plattsmouth, Jason (Meagan Nuss) Hefner of York, Kevin Mohnike of Sutton, Brenda (Gary) Nuss of Sutton and Chris (Emily) Nelson of Alliance; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was his parents; wife; three brothers; two sisters and several nieces and nephews and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Tony Dawson officiating. Burial will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery with memorials being directed to his family for later designation. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m., Wednesday with his family greeting friends from 6 - 8 p.m., later that evening at the mortuary.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.