Pearl Evelyn Blum, age 92 of York, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at York.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1927 to Fred E. and Emma (Von Minden) Ehlers at York. Pearl was baptized on Nov. 27, 1927 and confirmed on April 6, 1941, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Waco where she was a member while growing up. She was a 1945 graduate of Utica High School. On Sept. 19, 1948, Pearl was united in marriage to Gerhardt A. Blum at St. John Lutheran Church, Waco.
Pearl was a farm wife and enjoyed growing flowers and gardening. She enjoyed sewing and cross stitch and loved to go shopping. She enjoyed traveling and going on trips with the Fun Club. She was currently a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. She loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
She is survived by her sons, David (Judy) Blum of York, Ron Blum of York, Reuben Blum of York and Rupert (Denise) Blum of Waco; grandchildren, Cody Blum and Clay Blum of York, Jennifer (Derek) Klute of Hampton, Lesley (Chance) Bergen of Beatrice, Brittany Blum of Lincoln, Ben (Tiffany) Blum of York and Penny (Josh) Givens of York; great-grandchildren, Evan Pankoke, Atleigh and Wyatt Klute, Cash Chapel, Collier Bergen, and one on the way; nephew, Byron (Carol) Nienhueser and famliy of Beaver Crossing; niece, Diane (Ron) Kulwicki and family of St. Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant twin daughters, Karen and Kathy; grandsons, Denton Blum and Brian Blum and great-grandson, Carter Klute; sister and brother-in-law, Ines (Leon) Nienhueser.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, with her family greeting friends Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
