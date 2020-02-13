Peggy Ann Stroud, age 81, of Columbia, Mo., died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Columbia.
She was born March 5, 1938 in York to John and Leta (Yost) Deprez. Peggy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. In June of 1961 she was married to Dr. Jay Jackson in York. After Jay passed in 1981, Peggy married Bill Stroud in January of 1983 in Columbia, Mo.
Peggy enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, puzzles, cheering for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, decorating for the holidays and traveling.
Peggy is survived by her children, Susan Jackson of Fort Worth, Texas, Sheryl (Kenneth) Rowles of Tipton, Mo., and Steven (Kimberly) Jackson of Ashland, Mo. Her grandchildren include: Brandi (Wayne) McCaskill of Prattville, Ala., Amy (Corey) Williams, Jessica (Travis) Berney and Alan (Kailee) Rowles, all of Tipton, Mo. Great-grandchildren include: Kade and Kase Williams, and Colter Berney and uncle, Leo Deprez of York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; sister, Pat and nephew, Burt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father Denton Morris officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in York. A Rosary service will be said 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, at the mortuary in York. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m., Thursday, with the family greeting friends and neighbors after the rosary service. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in York.
Condolences may be emailed to Metz Mortuary. Messages will be given to the family. Metz Mortuary of York is in charge of the arrangements.
