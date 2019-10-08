Phillip “Phil” Hallisey, age 57 of York, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at York from his long battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 23, 1962 in Newton, Mass. to Richard and Barbara (Baker) Hallisey. On Aug. 28, 1997 he was married to Shari Fredrickson at Cheyenne, Wyo.
Phil was involved in Boy Scout of America for over fifty years accumulating many top honors. He enjoyed cooking at Boy Scout camps with his good friend Joe Gorham and other Boy Scout volunteers. He was a journeymen electrician for McCain Foods in Grand Island, LG Electric in Cheyenne, Wyo. and IES in Holdrege.
He is survived by his wife, Shari of York; his daughters, Kimberly and Christina Hallisey of York; his brother, David Hallisey of St Louis, Mo. and his partner, Ken Johnson. Brother-in-law, Robert (Sharla) Fredrickson of Sterling, Colo.; nephews, Greg and John Fredrickson and father-in-law, Art Fredrickson of York. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kimberly and brother, Richard.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend Megan Claussen. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Phil has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Inurnment will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary is handling arrangements.
