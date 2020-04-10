Phyllis Friesen, age 90, of Henderson, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Henderson.
Phyllis was born to Jacob H. and Esther (Harter) Smith on Aug. 23, 1929 in Sutton. Phyllis received her 12 years of formal education at district number 95 in Henderson. She graduated from high school in 1946. During her high school years, Phyllis worked every Wednesday and Saturday all year long in a local grocery store. The summer Phyllis graduated from high school in 1946, she worked at an egg processing plant in York. She then worked at a laundry and dry-cleaning establishment in York.
On April 25, 1947, Phyllis married Clarence Friesen. They celebrated 70 years together. They had three children, Larry Dean, Ronald Dean and Kathleen Ann. Phyllis helped with all the farming duties and as a town girl. She learned how to drive a tractor and haul corn to town during harvest.
Phyllis leaves to mourn her three children: Larry (Ellie), Ron (Joyce) and Kathy Friesen (Tom Frey), six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents and brother Lyle Smith.
Private family graveside services in the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
