Ralph L. Brumbaugh, age 77, of York, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at York.
He was born Nov. 26, 1942 in York to Calvin and Jean (Vincent) Brumbaugh. Ralph graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1960, received his undergraduate degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, and his Master’s Degree from Kearney State College. On Aug. 2, 1964, he was united in marriage to Sandra Ehlers in Benedict.
Ralph was employed for 37 years as a Math Teacher at York Public Schools, and was a long-time member of Arbor Drive Community Church in York. Ralph was an avid runner, outdoorsman, and computer programmer. He enjoyed crossword and sudoku puzzles. But most of all he enjoyed helping others, being a man of service to anyone who needed help.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy of York; sons, Drew (Dorraine) Brumbaugh of St. Charles, Iowa and Jay Dee (Angie) Brumbaugh of Goodland, Kan. His grandchildren include: Garralei Martell of Santa Ana, Calif., James Brumbaugh, Julianna Brumbaugh and William Brumbaugh all of St. Charles, Iowa and Brennan Brumbaugh and Brady Brumbaugh both of Goodland, Kan.; sister, Sharon (Larry) Riekenberg of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Brumbaugh of Bradshaw and Kathy Brumbaugh of Fremont; brother-in-law, Larry (Barb) Ehlers of Benedict along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Frank and Vincent.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Arbor Drive Community Church with the Reverend Jon Hawkins officiating. Private family interment prior to memorial services. Visitation will be 1 – 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 with his family greeting friends from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. that same evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the York Public Schools Foundation.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
