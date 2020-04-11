Rebecca Lynn Rea, age 65, of York, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Crete.
She was born on Aug. 13, 1954 in York to William F. and Margaret (Gray) Troutman. Rebecca worked at Grand Central Foods, and was also a waitress at the Camelot and the Country Kitchen in York. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York. Rebecca enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, oil painting and enjoyed flowers. Rebecca was married to Max Rea. They later divorced.
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal (Lydell) Pinneo of York; sons, Leo (Lori) Rea of McCool Junction and Justin (Kathy) Rea of Bradshaw. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; brothers, William G (Elnora) Troutman of York, Robert Troutman of Aurora, Dave (Linda) Troutman of York, Jerry (Bev) Troutman of York, Les Troutman of Lincoln, sisters Megan (Bill) McGraw of York and Peggy (Bob) Frerichs of Florida; 33 nieces and nephews and 39 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother’s Tom and Fred and a sister, Patty.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, Rebecca’s private family service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Due to COVID-19 there will be a limited visitation scheduled for 1 – 8 p.m., Monday, April 13, and then all day Tuesday at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
