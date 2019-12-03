Rev. Karen Lynn Bolton, age 73, of Osceola, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Osceola.
She was born June 8, 1946 in New York City, N.Y. to Glen and Helen (Wiggenhauser) Meyer. Karen attended college at The University of Concordia, Seward to become a teacher, and later attended the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago, Ill. She served several congregations including Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon, Wis., United Church of Christ in Goehner, Augustana Lutheran Church, Omaha, along with serving as an interim minister for several congregations in the York area.
Karen loved sewing, watching cooking shows, cooking for her family and watching QVC. She was a wonderful teacher, teaching several grades as well as special education. She was a 4-H leader, and enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren’s activities. Karen also had many adventures with her sister Chrissy.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Darrell of rural Benedict; sons, Randy (Tricia) Bolton of Osceola, Iowa, Craig (Dawana) Bolton of Benedict, Brad (Amy) Bolton of Omaha and Mark (Sarah) Bolton of Stromsburg. Grandchildren include: Emma, Colby, Lyndsey, Christian, Eli and Trevor; sister, Chrissy Elder of Athens, Ala., along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Ally and her brother, Ken.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the Zion Lutheran Church, Benedict. Private family inurnment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Karen’s wish to be cremated.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.