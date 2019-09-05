Richard L. “Dick” Arbuck, 78, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in Rochester, Minn.
He was born on May 24, 1941 in Fairmont to Carl and Lillian (Zeleny) Arbuck.
Survivors include his wife, Deanna Arbuck of Fairmont; sister, Jean Jacobsen of Fairmont and nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with Pastor Seungli You officiating. Military graveside services will take place at the Fairmont Public Cemetery in Fairmont. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. with family present from 1 – 3 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in care of the Fairmont Legion, Fairmont Rescue Squad and Mayo Clinic-Nephrology Research. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
