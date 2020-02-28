Richard “Dick” Loveless, age 85 of York, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at York.
He was born April 12, 1934 in Richland to Perry T. and Celia Ann (Sleva) Loveless. Dick served his country as a member of the Unites States Army. On April 16, 1955, he was united in marriage to Donna Raye Hoffman in Columbus.
Dick worked for NPPD from 1954-1997, maintaining transformers. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York where he belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Dick was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding his bike with his son and friends.
He is survived by his son, Tim and his wife Heather Loveless and their children, Addisen and Bergen of Wichita, Kan. and special friend Donna Rathje of York. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York with burial and military honors following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, York. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m., Monday evening at the mortuary, with his family greeting friends afterwards. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Monday. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic School or York Adopt-A-Pet.
Condolences may be emailed to Metz Mortuary Messages will be given to the family.
