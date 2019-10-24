Richard W. Hankel, age 71 of York, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
He was born Aug. 1, 1948 in Omaha. His parents were Harry and Phyllis (Hotchkiss) Hankel. After Rich graduated high school from Benedict, he attended radio broadcasting school in Falls City. He then served his country as a member of the United States Navy from June 8, 1967 until March 10, 1971 during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (with one bronze star), and Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
On Nov. 26, 1971, Rich was united in marriage to Kathy Buck at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco. To this union were born three children: Jody, Jeff, and John.
Rich was a former bank examiner for the State of Nebraska and later was a Vice President/Compliance Officer at York State Bank. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. He was very involved in church and served on various boards and committees. He was a member of the York County Fair Board for 25 years and a member of the York Legion Bolton Post #19. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, along with tinkering with his antique tractors and engines. Rich loved his family and grandchildren, and was always passing along his vast wisdom and knowledge to the next generation.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy of York; daughter, Jody (Ryan) Church of Gardner, Kan. and their daughters Natalie and Megan; son, Jeff (Katie) Hankel of Olathe, Kan. and their sons, Eli and Luke and son, John (Mya) Hankel of Omaha and their daughters, Ashley and Erin; sister, Karen Anderson of Missoula, Mont.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Sandra and many aunts and uncles.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Burial with military honors will follow at Waco Cemetery, Waco. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, with family greeting friends that evening from 6-8 p.m. at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
