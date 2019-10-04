Robert Bettger, 96, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Fairmont.
He was born on May 16, 1923 to John and Lydia (Bitterman) Bettger in Fairmont.
Survivors include his sons, Robert E. and Sandy Bettger of Fairmont and Paul E. and Carol Bettger in Fairmont; daughter-in-law, Susan Bettger of Geneva; sisters-in-law, Jean Lovegrove of Hebron and Shirley Lovegrove of Fairmont; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with Pastor Seungli You officiating. Graveside services will take place at the Fairmont Public Cemetery in Fairmont. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2 – 8 p.m. with family present from 2 – 4 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be made in care of Fairmont Community Church or Fairview Manor. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
