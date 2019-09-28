Robert Leroy Hammond, 82, of York, formerly of Fairmont and Exeter, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at York.
He was born April 27, 1937, at Edgar, the son of Marion and Myrtle (Artrup) Hammond.
Visitation will be at the Farmer Funeral Home in Exeter from 1-8 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 30.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Geneva. Graveside services will be held at the Sutton City Cemetery. Officiating will be Kim Dunker.
Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
