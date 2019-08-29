Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTH CENTRAL FILLMORE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 500 PM CDT FRIDAY. * LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND TRAINED SPOTTERS CONTINUED TO REPORT MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE WEST FORK BIG BLUE RIVER THROUGH SOUTHEAST HAMILTON, SOUTHERN YORK AND NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES. IN HAMILTON COUNTY, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT SOME RURAL ROADS NEAR STOCKHAM ARE STILL IMPASSABLE, INCLUDING V ROAD. NEEDLESS TO SAY, WATER LEVELS HAVE BEEN UNUSUALLY SLOW TO DROP ALONG THE RIVER OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS. THIS FACT, ALONG WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF MORE HEAVY RAIN IN THE AREA THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO FRIDAY, HAS PROMPTED THE DECISION TO EXTEND THIS WARNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOCATIONS ALONG THE WEST FORK BIG BLUE RIVER NEAR MCCOOL JUNCTION, STOCKHAM AND LUSHTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&