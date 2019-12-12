On Sunday Dec. 1, 2019, Robert James Owens, loving husband and father passed away at age 82.
Bob was born June 16, 1937 in Rockford, Ill.
He married Ruth Sanders June 28, 1958. He served in the Army and Army Reserves. He was employed as an Engineer at Sundstrand Aviation for 41 years. He retired to Phoenix, Ariz. Bob loved racing, fishing and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; his two sons, Randy and Robert (Jeryl); granddaughter, Paige; grandson, Parker and several nieces and nephews.
