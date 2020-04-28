Rod L. Armstrong, age 82, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home in Sun City, Ariz. after battling Multiple Myeloma for four years.
Rod, the son of Frank and Marge (Kerwood) Armstrong was born on Oct. 2, 1937 in York. He attended York schools and graduated from York High School in 1955.
As a youngster and teenager, Rod loved playing baseball and became an exceptional left-handed pitcher. He played on the York Midget Legion Baseball Team at age 12 and later, on the American Legion Juniors Team, both established and managed by F.A. Ellison. Beyond high school, he played for the York Braves of the Old Cornhusker League. Those games brought so much enjoyment to the boys and their parents during the Fifties.
In 1961, Rod married Emelie Rech in Lincoln. They moved to Sacramento, Calif. in 1964. Rod decided on a career in banking and he retired from banking after 31 years. In retirement, they moved to Sun City, Ariz. in 2002 where he enjoyed golf and traveling.
Rod was preceded in death by both parents. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Emelie of 57 years; daughter, Cindy McCall of Parrish, Fla.; granddaughter, Holly and Husband Ashley Davison; great-grandsons, Becker and Bodhe and great-granddaughter, Berkeley of New Braunfels, Texas; grandson, Casey McCall and wife Brittany of Palmetto, Fla. Special cousins, Wanda Lee Baker of Burlington, Colo., Major Joyce Kerwood (Ret.) of Nokomis, Fla. and special childhood and lifelong friends, Don and Barbara Miller of Sun City, Ariz. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rod has been cremated and a memorial service will be held in York at a later date. Metz Mortuary will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to York Adopt-A-Pet or direct to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.