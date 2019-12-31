Ronald E. Ulrich, age 68, of Henderson, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at York.
He was born Sept. 11, 1951 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada to the Reverend Wilfred and Betty (Stutzman) Ulrich. On Dec. 31, 1972 he was married to Shirley Siebert at Henderson. After farming for many years, Ron started trucking in the 1980’s.
Ron was a longtime member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson and was a Hamm radio operator. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities, playing games, reading, singing, visiting with friends and neighbors and traveling to Illinois during the holidays, especially Thanksgiving.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Henderson; daughters, Amy (Mike) Meeks of Omaha, Sara (Steve) Weston of Surbiton, England and Lisa (Ben) Retzer of Omaha and his grandchildren, Jack Meeks, Emily Meeks, Jacob Weston, Josiah Weston, Leon Retzer, Cora Retzer. Also surviving are his brothers, David (Dale) Ulrich of Florida, Dan (Sandy) Ulrich of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and Ross (Jill) Ulrich of Lenexa, Kan.; father-in-law, Marvin (Katherine) Siebert of Henderson; brothers-in-law, Delmer Siebert and Darrell Siebert both of Henderson and sisters-in-law, Sharlene (Milford) Doell also of Henderson and Mary (Dennis) Osborne of York; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Cora Siebert.
Graveside service will be held at 9:45 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Mennonite Cemetery south of Henderson with the Reverend Seth Miller officiating. To be followed by a Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Visitation will be from 1 - 9 p.m., Thursday with his family greeting friends that evening at the mortuary in Henderson from 6 - 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Mennonite Central Committee Caner.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.