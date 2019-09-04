Samuel Doak Bell, 86, of Stromsburg, died on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Keet Redden officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 1:30 p.m. until service time. Interment will be held at the Stromsburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Samuel Doak Bell, was born on Feb. 19, 1933, in Superior to John and Lucy (Keifer) Bell. Sam grew up near Chester graduating from Chester High School in 1951. Following his graduation, Sam attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He graduated in 1955 with his teaching degree. His first teaching job was at Laurel. He was then a teacher, school administrator and coach at Western Nebraska. He would go on to be an administrator at Stromsburg, Coleridge, Aurora, Exeter, Albion, Axtell, Lodge Pole and again at Stromsburg.
On June 19, 1955, Sam married Glendora Irene Clausen in Chester. In 1956, Sam joined the United States Air Force. While serving in the armed forces, Sam and Glenny would make their home in North Carolina, Colorado and Illinois. Following his honorable discharge in 1957, they lived in several Nebraska communities, eventually settling in Stromsburg.
Sam was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg. He was also a member and past president of Sigma Chi, as well as the Lion’s Club. Sam was an avid golfer, but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Melissa and Kirk Kunze of Long Pine, Jim and Kris Bell of Lancaster, Calif., Jane and Bill Wernsman of Loveland, Colo., Tom and Shelly Bell of South Sioux City and John and Adina Bell of Omaha; his sister, Julie Fuchs of Belden; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Glendora; his brothers, John and Barbara Bell and Warren Bell; his brother-in-law, Lawrence Fuchs; his nephew, Roger Fuchs and his great-nephew; Tony Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.