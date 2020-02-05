Sandra J. Wendell, 62, of Axtell, died Feb. 3, 2020 at Hearthstone in York.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden. Private family interment will be held prior to services at Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Be The Match, M.O.N.A., or to the Axtell Community Fund. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra June Reinke was born June 9, 1957 in Deshler to Richard and Edna (Pohlmann) Reinke of Hebron. Following her marriage to Doug Ehlers in 1977, she was blessed with a son, Derek Austin in 1981 and daughter Jordan Danielle in 1991. In 2000, Sandi married Steve Wendell becoming stepmother to Josh, Dani, Sami and Kassie Wendell. They lived in Minden a short time before moving to rural Axtell where Steve and Sandi have made their home.
She is survived by husband, Steve Wendell of Axtell; children, Derek Ehlers and wife Julie of Lincoln and Jordan Ehlers of Hastings; stepchildren, Kassie Wendell, Josh Wendell and wife Jessi all of Omaha, Dani Wendell and partner Megan Roan of Washington, Sami Foster and husband Dan of New York; grandchildren, Violet and Myles Ehlers of Lincoln; step-grandchildren, Eva and Oliver Wendell of Omaha; mother, Edna A. Reinke of Deshler and several extended relatives and friends.
Visit craigfunerals.com for more information.
