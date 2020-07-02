Sandra Jean Spencer, age 83 of York, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in York.
She was born June 4, 1937 to Herman and Mary (Cartwright) Fuller. She was a 1955 York High School graduate. She was married to Don Spencer and was blessed with three children and later divorced. Sandy had worked for Walnut Grove, Kroy Industries, Holiday Inn and Backstage Consignment. She moved to Georgetown, Texas for 12 years and then moved back to York to be closer to her family.
She enjoyed taking pictures, shopping, going to garage sales and spending time in the sun. She loved her family and worked hard all of her life raising her children.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Sherry) Spencer of Homer Glen, Ill., Michele (Alan) Pohl of York and Mike (Karin) Spencer of Richmond, Calif. Her grandchildren include: Adam, Samantha and Mikala Spencer, Ashley (Collin) Schmit, Chris (Jessica) Pohl, Brittany (Holden) Kaliff and Aidan Spencer; great-grandchildren include: Emma and Lily Pohl, Brecken Schmit and Henley Kaliff; sister-in-law, Sharon Zulkowski of Colorado and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Don Spencer; her parents, Herman and Mary Fuller; her brothers and sister-in-law, Bob (Dorothy) Fuller and Jim Fuller; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Betz (Don) Hennings, Pat (John) Holm and her two nieces, Pam Tangdall and Polly Fuller.
Private family services. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
