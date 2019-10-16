Sarah Jane Blum, age 86 of York, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Lincoln.
Sarah was born June 27, 1933 in Osceola, to Hobart and Ruth (Hyatt) Duncan. On Aug. 13, 1967 she was married to Darrell I. Blum at St. John Lutheran Church, Waco. Sarah worked at Walmart for many years, was an avid traveler and enjoyed having coffee with friends. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Doug (Kimberly) Blum of Lincoln and Greg Blum of Seward. Her grandchildren include, Kaitlyn Blum and Madeline Blum both of Lincoln and Gabe, Dane and Devin Blum all of Seward; niece, Mary (Tim) Frew of Wheaton, Minn. and nephew, Eddie Kennedy of York.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband and one sister.
Funeral services are scheduled 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Waco, with the Rev. Matthew Mau officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 – 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 – 8 p.m. Sunday with her family greeting friends between 6 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, Waco.
Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
