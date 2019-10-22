Shawn D. Anderson, age 43 of Bradshaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Bradshaw.
He was born Aug. 25, 1976 to Leonard R. and Jeanne M. (Moural) Anderson at Holdrege.
His family moved to York in 1978 where he graduated from York High School in 1994. He was baptized and confirmed at the former Baptist-Congregational Church in York. After graduation, he continued working for Econofoods, and was later employed at Bag-N-Save, both local grocery stores in York. In March of 1997, he was employed at Sundstrand Aviation Operations in York while moving to Bradshaw after purchasing his first home. He continued working there through several company changes but is now known as UTC Collins Aerospace.
He was a member of the Eagles Club in York and enjoyed traveling around the area for their pool and shuffle board tournaments. Shawn also enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. He was also a gun enthusiast, shooting homemade targets and teaching family members and others about gun safety. An avid Husker fan, Shawn loved sports including attending Kansas City Royal baseball games, watching the Buffalo Bills, Boston Celtics and Chicago Cubs on tv through thick and thin.
He is survived by his parents of York; his brother, Mike Anderson of Roanoke, Texas; sisters, Christine (Jeff) Rumery of Omaha, Jeanne Anderson of Denver, Colo., and Carey (Mark) Bonifas of Sidney, Ohio; nephews, Cole Williams of Denver, Colo., Alec Williams of Littleton, Colo., Ian Bonifas of Sidney, Ohio, Andrew Bonifas of Sidney, Ohio, Alecs Rumery of Broken Bow; nieces, Ashlee Rumery of Houston, Texas and Kelsey Seifert of Lander, Wyo. and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two uncles.
A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday Oct. 25, 2019 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York with private inurnment at a later date. Shawn’s family will be greeting friends and neighbors Thursday evening from 6:30 - 8 p.m., the night before services at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
