Shirley Ann Holtmeier, 91, of Geneva, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Geneva. She was born on April 19, 1929 to Ernest and Minnie (Golter) Grote.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva with Pastor Nicholas Mount officiating.
Graveside services will take place at the Fairmont Public Cemetery in Fairmont. Visitation will take place on Friday, June 12 from 1 – 8 p.m. with family in attendance from 6 – 8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Memorials may be directed toward the family to be designated at a later date.
