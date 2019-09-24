Stanley R. Harrison, age 92 of Fairmont, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Fairmont.
He was born Nov. 26, 1921 in York to Ralph G. and Elsie Vera (Jenkins) Harrison. He then attended country school and then graduated from Benedict High School.
Stanley had served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from Nov. 28, 1950, until his honorable discharge on Oct. 28, 1952. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Army Occupation Medal (Japan). He primarily worked in the transportation unit taking ammo and supplies to the front.
On Feb. 27, 1955, Stanley was united in marriage to Althea M. Foote in York. Four children were brought into the marriage: Paul, Sylvia, Martin and Mike. Stanley worked as a truck driver most of his life but also tried his hand at farming too as he helped the Klute Brothers farm. He also worked in the construction business as a drag line operator.
Stanley is survived by his children, Paul (Donna) Harrison of Wichita, Kan., Sylvia Warren of York and Mike (Diane) Harrison of Henderson; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, Martin; his brother, Denzel and son-in-law, David Warren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Metz Chapel in York. Interment will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery with Military honors. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m., Friday with his family greeting friends later that evening from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
