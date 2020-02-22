Steven D. Ferguson, 69, of Lincoln (former longtime resident of York), passed away on Feb. 19, 2020.
Steve was born in Nelson, November 1950, to Norma Lucille Ferguson and David Dale Ferguson.
He was a 1969 graduate of York High School, earned his Associate Degree at York College, then attended Memphis State University, before starting his flying career in the Memphis area.
Although he always treated every passenger as a celebrity, however, Steve did have the pleasure of serving as pilot for a long list of celebrities, which included Sonny & Cher and Elvis Presley. Steve was frequently mistaken for John Denver, by strangers, and he always really enjoyed that!
He later moved to Mobile Alabama, married Amber Morgan, and together they had three children. They then moved to Nebraska, where Steve was hired to manage the future York Airport on Hwy 34 from the time it was built.
He left York in 1995, moved to Lincoln, and married Suzanne (Barrett) Colburn. Their joined family now had seven children, and they later added one more daughter, and provided a foster home for many more. In Lincoln, Steve worked as a charter pilot during the week, but on Husker game days, Steve flew banners over the football games, while Suzanne and the boys served as his ground-crew. As a charter pilot, Steve regularly flew StarCare medical team, many heart surgeons and other doctors, to towns around Nebraska, but one of his favorite passengers was Tom Osborn, who always requested Steve as his pilot. Steve was well known for his expertise in the cockpit, by both passengers and other pilots. His calm and gentle demeanor was just what was needed, when coaching newly certified pilots. He retired due to health issues in 2012.
Besides his love and passion for flying, Steve loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and just plain having fun! He was well known for his sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Ferguson; mother, Norma Lucille Brown; aunts, Shirley Marley, Doris Keldsen McPhail; brothers, David (Merlynn) Ferguson, Daniel (Amber) Ferguson, and James (Virginia) Ferguson; daughters, Angelique (Anthony) Friesen, Jessica Hernandez, A’Livia Ferguson; sons, Joshua Colburn, Steven Ferguson Jr, Ernest Colburn IV, Craig Ferguson, Seth (Gentry) Colburn; 15 Grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, David Dale Ferguson; step-father, Lee Bennett Keldsen; uncle, John Alex Brown; aunts, Bessie Faye Brown, Alice Laurel Thayer, Wilma A. Karraker, Carolyn Foley, ErmaLee Scroggin; Daughter in-law Rebecca (Joshua) Colburn; Grandson, Zavier Colburn Rivers.
Viewing will be Sunday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Monday 9 -10:30 a.m. both at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Nelson Cemetery-Nelson. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Family for future designation.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.
