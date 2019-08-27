Stewart James “Stu” Otoupal, 86, of Carlsbad, N.M., passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Carlsbad, N.M., with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar celebrating and Fr. Dennis Connell as concelebrant. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 29) at St. Edward Catholic Church. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Thursday at West Funeral Home in Carlsbad.
Stewart James Otoupal was born to George Francis and Grace Evelyn “Mohler” Otoupal in York on June 23, 1933. York is where Stu was raised and educated. The four Otoupal boys were well-known in town, with Stu known for being the quarterback during a winning 6-man football season before graduating in 1951, and perhaps also for some indiscretions a group of four brothers can come up with. York is where he met and married Bonnie Lee Kaeding on June 4, 1956. They lived and worked in Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming before moving to Carlsbad in 1970. Stu’s family then moved to several other locations in Texas and New Mexico before returning to Carlsbad in 1990. Stu worked as a manager in several retail stores including the Rasco-Tempo, JC Penney’s, Anthony’s and Beall’s. Bonnie preceded him in death on April 7, 2002.
Stu Married Kathy Bridges in Carlsbad on July 1, 2006. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, Blessed Trinity Council 2719 and Father Edward Collet Assembly 1939. In addition, he was a loyal fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team; “Go Big Red!”
Stu is survived by his wife, Kathy Otoupal of the family home; his brother, Miles Otoupal of Sammamish, Wash.; his children, Sharon Dodson and husband, David of Carlsbad, N.M., Douglas Otoupal and wife, Angie of Ft. Davis, Texas, Mark Otoupal and wife, Nan, of Woodland Park, Colo. and Susan Beningo and husband, John of Boerne, Texas; his grandchildren, Annie Durbin and Jeff Dodson; Tiffany Hooten and Keisha Otoupal; Jessica and Peter Otoupal; Emily, Chelsea and Gage Beningo; his great-grandchildren, Isaac Durbin and Tyler Glidewell as well as other family members, Phil Bridges of Nampa, Idaho, Lee Bridges (Beth) of Summerville, S.C., Sam Bridges (Cindy), Houston, Texas, Jeff Bridges (Missie), Carlsbad, N.M. and Theresa Bridges, Lawrence, Kan.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Jonah’s House, 312 W. Stevens St., Carlsbad, NM 88220. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com.