Sue Ann Ellison, age 73, of York, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at York.
She was born Jan. 16, 1947 in Flint, Mich. to Lester and Donna (Ryckman) Turner. On July 21, 1967 she was married to Gaylord Ellison. They were later divorced.
Sue drove the school bus for several years, and also worked as a pet groomer while she lived in Michigan. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, and especially loved her cat Teddy. She loved visiting friends at Grand Central and at the specialty clinic. She also had a sweet tooth for Casey’s donuts.
Sue is survived by her son, Troy (Donelle) Ellison of York; daughter, Tammy (Ronnie) McKnight of Thayer. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matt Kline of York, Alycia (Antonio) Abram of Lincoln, Kirsten Batterton of Lincoln, Macy (Chris) Bandt of Seward, Caleb Mommens of York, Laura Ellison of Lincoln, Elizabeth Ellison of York and Myra Mommens of Thayer; six great-grandchildren and her brother, Gary Turner of Anchorage, Alaska.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two great-grandchildren, Dante and Azarius.
Private memorial services are scheduled for a later date. Sue has been cremated, so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
