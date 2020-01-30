Sue Roush, age 59 of York, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was born July 7, 1960 to Elton and Orlia (Glover) Morris in North Little Rock, Ark.
She was an advocate for the underdog; a fierce fighter of integrity and unparalleled creativity; she lived a life dedicated to the arts; built an admirable career and wonderful family. Known for her contagious laugh, kind words, gracious hugs, and listening ear there was always room for another in her space.
Roush most notably served as the Deputy Communications Director for Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman from 2011-2014. She was a long-time employee of York College, serving in various roles from 1998-2011 including Director of Alumni and Community Relations. Her extensive career also found her serving as a media strategist and professor of marketing for numerous universities including the University of
Nebraska Lincoln, Concordia University, Nebraska Wesleyan and others.
As a community advocate, Sue made her mark as a founder of Women of York; former president of United Way and the Yorkshire Playhouse; York Chamber Ambassador; Nebraska Arts Council and American Heart Association board member. Her passion for advocacy and progress were known by many. She was also a member of Lifewalk Church in York.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Clark Roush of York; son, Mitchell (Marissa) Roush and granddaughter, Sophia of York; son, Matthew (Renee) Roush of Firestone, Colo.;
Sister-in-law, Karen (Doug) Kostowski of Miami, Fla. and countless friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton and Orlia (Glover) Morris and her in-laws, Robert and Barbara (Clark) Roush.
A Celebration of Sue’s Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the York Country Club. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Yorkshire Playhouse in Sue’s honor. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
