Virginia Sue Valentine of Blackwell, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in the Hillcrest Manor of Blackwell at the age of 83 years.
Virginia Sue Valentine was born on May 30, 1936 in Blackwell, Okla., to Virgil Roy and Nellie Mae (Lynn ) Lockhart. She grew up in Blackwell and attended Blackwell Public Schools.
On May 2, 1954, she married Loren Dean Valentine in Blackwell. Sue and her husband resided in Calexico, Calif.; Indio, Calif.; Tampa, Fla.; West Palm Beach, Fla.; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Norfolk, Va.; Omaha; York; West Plains, Mo.; and lastly Blackwell.
Virginia Sue was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blackwell. She enjoyed china painting, cooking for her family, attending her two sons Jerry and Jeff’s high school sporting events, and during retirement traveling the United States with her husband in a motorhome.
Virginia Sue followed her mother‘s footsteps Nellie Mae Lockhart as past President of the Oklahoma State Federation in China Painting. She was elected to the Nebraska China Painters Federation.
Her parents and two sisters, Reola Jones and Nellie Laffoon preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband Loren Dean Valentine of Blackwell, Okla.; two sons, Jerry Valentine of Deer Creek, Okla., and Edmond and Jeffrey Valentine of Tonkawa, Okla.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service in the Mt. Olive Cemetery will precede a public memorial services to be announced at a later date.
