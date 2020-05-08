Susan Diane Hanson, age 71, of Stromsburg, passed away May 6, 2020 at her home in Stromsburg.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m., at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at the Stromsburg Cemetery with Pastor Craig Pinley officiating.
Susan was born Nov. 19, 1948 to Andrew and Nettie (Epp) Benke in York. She attended Bradshaw public schools graduating in 1967. Following high school she attended the Hobbs Beauty College in Greeley, Colo. She worked at the sewing factory in York.
On Feb. 5, 1972 she was united in marriage to Herbert Ellis Hanson at the United Methodist Church in Bradshaw. To this union four children were born. Sue was a homemaker and as her children grew up she became a daycare provider. She later worked as a school cook and during the summers was a cook at Covenant Cedars Bible Camp.
She enjoyed cooking and feeding people, sewing, and playing with grandkids. She was a grandma to all and especially took a liking to kids with an ornery streak.
Survivors include her husband, Herb of Stromsburg; one son, Scott (Jill) Hanson of Grant; daughters, Amy (Grant) Miller of Stromsburg, Tami (Chad) Urwin of Lincoln, Jill (Blake) Craig of Wakefield; twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; special friends, Jan Randell and Mark Hanson who have been faithful in visiting Sue throughout her illness; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Nettie Benke; brothers, Carl, Vern and Andy Benke; sisters, Frances Cotner, Hilde Pohl and Darlene Gerrard.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg have been entrusted with arrangements.
