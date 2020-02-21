Susan Johnson-Meade, age 55 of Lincoln, formerly of York, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Lincoln.
She was born March 7, 1964 to Ray and Mardella (Childers) Johnson. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. She enjoyed reading and was devout in praying. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived her children, Justin (Allyson) Meade of Leawood, Kan., Michael (Brandi) Meade of Lincoln and Nichole Meade of Lincoln; stepdaughter, Jessica Bourke and her fiance Cody Eschenweck of York; grandchildren: Jaelynn, Jaden, Josie and Jase Bourke of York, Lula Eschenweck of York, Emma Meade of Lincoln, Charlotte Meade of Leawood, Kan.; brother, Jon (Jean Meyer) Johnson of Albion; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike Bourke and two brothers, Alan and Ray.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Grafton. A Rosary will be prayed one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m., Sunday at the mortuary in York.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.