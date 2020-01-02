Susan J. (Derr) Murphy, 72, of York, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 in Lincoln of esophagus cancer.
She was born March 9, 1947 in Aurora and moved to Colorado in 1949.
Susan became a world traveler and would go on to have a very successful career with the U.S. District Court in Colorado. Her hobby was showing dogs and she became a highly respected breeder in the Irish Setter community nationwide and contributed to the success of the Irish Setter Rescue. She retired from the U.S. District Court and returned to her Nebraskan roots in 2004 where she quickly became involved with York Adopt-a-pet.
Susan is survived by her second husband, E. Dennis Murphy (divorced) and daughters, Scottie L. Peterman and Denise K. Capelli; granddaughter, Olivia B. Peterman; son-in-laws, Colin Peterman and John Capelli, all of Colorado. She is also survived by her step-sister, Kathy (Derr) Moy of Oklahoma; half-sisters, Debi (Derr) Brown and Julie (Derr) Haberer and step-brother, Terry Derr all of Colorado.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Walter H. Derr and Bernadean (Burnham) Johnston and first husband, Leonard Lewandowski (divorced).
Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Saint Peter & Saint Mary Episcopal Church at 126 W, 2nd Ave. in Denver, Colo. Reception to follow.
Online condolences may be left for her family at www.aspenaftercare.com/obituary/susan-jane-murphy/.
