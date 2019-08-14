Tammy Marie (Hickman) Barrett, age 48 of Bradshaw, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Lincoln.
She was born Aug. 17, 1970 at Rolla, Mo. to Richard and Cynthia (Fleer) Hickman. Tammy proudly served her country as a member of the United States Marine Corp, where she had been stationed in Hawaii and the Philippines.
Tammy was known for her artistic ability in photography, drawing and painting and she enjoyed cooking. But most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who meant everything to her.
She is survived by her daughters, Sierra Barrett and Natasha Barrett of York; son, Matthew Barrett of Bradshaw; grandchildren, Sapphire, Jason, Vera and Gabriel; father, Richard Hickman of Geneva; brother, Joseph Hickman of Geneva; sister, Catherine (James) Worms of Brooksville, Fla.; boyfriend, Shannon Magnussen of Bradshaw and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Interment with military honors will follow at Geneva Cemetery, Geneva. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday with family greeting friends from 6 – 8 p.m. that evening at the mortuary.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.