Teri King Woulfe Matherne, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., left this life suddenly on Aug. 13, 2019 at the age of 36.
She was a loving mother and an avid soccer mom.
She leaves behind a husband, Robbie; her three kids, Connor, Lilly and Gage; parents, Terry and Elizabeth King of Bradshaw and Kevin and Kathy Davenport of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sisters, Anna (Cole) Charron, Rachel (Zach) Kunz, Kristi Kilby and one brother, Shaun (April) Elrod along with many other close family and great friends.
She will be remembered for loving her job, her silliness and spunkiness.
Funeral services were held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 16 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229.