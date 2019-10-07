Thelma E. Lind, 87, of Polk died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Polk with Pastor Daniel Spearow officiating. Visitation was Friday, Oct. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Interment was held at Swede Plain Cemetery near Polk.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com and memorials are suggested to the family.
Thelma Eunice was born on Feb. 4, 1932 to Lester and Hazel (Welch) Rystrom, a mile and a half southeast of Stromsburg. She was raised on the family farm southeast of Stromsburg and graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1950. Thelma worked as a dental assistant for Vance Sharpe in Stromsburg.
On April 18, 1954 Thelma was united in marriage to Wallace L. Lind at the Stromsburg Methodist Church. The couple lived in the Polk area and Thelma helped on the farm. She later worked for Polk Progress for several years. On Aug. 2, 2016 Wally died, and Thelma remained on the farm until moving to Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Thelma enjoyed watching sports, doing ceramics, decorating cakes and loved her cats. She was very involved with the church. During her life she was a member at the Stromsburg United Methodist Church, Swede Plain United Methodist Church and the Polk United Methodist Church. Thelma was a part of the United Methodist Women, she was a Sunday School teacher, and she was part of the Funeral Committee at the Polk United Methodist Church. She also sang with the Crescendos and helped at the Polk Senior Center.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Loren and Deb Lind, and Leanne Lind all of Polk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; her sister, Sylvia (Quintin) Torell; and her brother, Gale Rystrom.
