Theodore Samuel Wyman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather departed to his eternal home surrounded in the loving presence of his family at York General Hospital on Jan. 16, 2020 at the age of 90.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at the Silver Creek United Methodist Church. Visitation is Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. and continues Thursday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Silver Creek Cemetery.
Theodore Samuel Wyman was born to Samuel Walter Wyman and Faye Turnby Wyman at the family farm Jan. 23, 1929. He was baptized by Rev. Richard Winker March 31, 1929 at the Silver Creek Methodist Church. Ted attended country school Dist. 23 through 8th grade often riding horse or driving horse and buggy with his younger siblings. Ted graduated from the Silver Creek High School in 1946.
Ted and Donna Joan Nelson were married Aug. 29, 1948 at the Silver Creek Methodist Church. They started farming in the Osceola and Fairview areas, before buying and moving to a farm South of Silver Creek. On this farm they built their dream home. Ted had cut walnut and cedar trees to be used in the interior of the house.
In 1990 Ted and Joan retired to a home in Silver Creek. Ted continued to go to the farm daily to feed the cattle and help on the farm his youngest son took over. Ted could have coined the famous quote, “A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and goes to bed at night and in between does what he wants to do.”
Ted and Joan had four children, Janea Susan, Thomas Theodore, Mark Jeffrey, and Gayle Christine. Ted dearly loved his children, their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He took pride in them and his farm.
In his earlier years Ted served on the District 7 school board, Farm Bureau, and Silver Creek Co-op board.
He leaves to mourn his passing: sons, Tom (Martha) Wyman of Papillion and Mark (Mary) Wyman of Silver Creek and daughter, Gayle (Rex) Minert of York. Grandchildren, John (Breanne) Wyman of Purcellville, Va., Rachel (Matt) Dawson, Morehead City, N.C., Matt (Callie) Wyman, Osceola, Andrea Wyman, Lincoln, Curtis Wyman, Kearney, Taylor Coffin and Conner Coffin and her fiancé Chase Saxton all of Omaha and Jackson Coffin in Lincoln. Great-grandchildren, Toby, Sawyer, Emmy and Campbell Wyman of Purcellville, Va., Fiona Dawson of Morehead City, N.C. and Kipton Wyman in Osceola.
Siblings, Dorothy Burger of Central City, Donna Engel of Genoa and Bob Wyman of Silver Creek.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, D. Joan; parents, Sam and Faye Wyman; in-laws, Roy and Gladys Nelson and daughter, Janea. Brothers, Roy Wyman and Bill Wyman.
McKown Funeral Home of Silver Creek is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
