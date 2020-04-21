Thomas Russell Cox, age 77 of York, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Stromsburg.
He was born on July 24, 1942 in Scottsbluff to Robert and Velma (Polk) Cox. They lived in Mitchell and later moved to McCook in 1954 where he graduated from McCook High School in 1960. Tom married his high school sweetheart, Susan Sautter on Dec. 9, 1962 at First Memorial Methodist Church in McCook. They had 57 years of marriage.
Tom started his clothier career in high school working summers at Vogue Clothing in McCook. He and Susan moved to York in 1965, where he managed Jim’s Clothing for two years, then bought the clothing store in 1968 and was renamed Tom’s Clothing. Tom so enjoyed his business and customers, selling to generations of families. Tom and Susan both retired in 2004 and spent their summers and early fall at their home of 26 years in Estes Park, Colo.
Tom enjoyed coaching his sons Little League Baseball teams and was always an avid York Dukes supporter. He served on York Booster Club Board and was an officer. He was also on the York Country Club Board, serving one term as president. Tom was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in York.
Survivors include his wife, Susan of York; sons, Tom M. Cox of Lincoln and Chris (Beth) of Oro Valley, Ariz.; beloved grandchildren, Kaylor Cox of Nashville, Tenn., Braydon (Katie) Cox of Lincoln and Trey Cox of Oro Valley, Ariz. He is also survived by two sisters, Betsy (Charlie) Haag of Oberlin, Kan. and Sharon (Virg) Gruhn of Ravenna; brother-in-law, Bob Sautter of York and nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart. Tom also treasured his many special friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bob and Velma Cox and in-laws, Russ and Margene Sautter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Tom’s wishes were to be cremated. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Foundation or York Adopt-A-Pet.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
