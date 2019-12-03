Thomas J. Scholz, age 65, of McCool Junction, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1953 to Florian and Theresa (Weichman) Scholz at O’Neill. On June 23, 1978, Tom was united in marriage to Shirley Clark at York.
Tom had worked for Pamida, Trade and Transactions, and Jone’s Insurance in York and owned and operated Smitty’s in McCool. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in McCool. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards. He was a member of the Eagle’s Club, Elks Club, and had been a former chairman for Yorkfest. Tom had no problem striking up a conversation, as he never met a stranger. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of McCool Jct.; children, Adam Scholz of Lincoln, Theresa (Lee) Danczak of Johnston, Iowa, Clark (Stephanie) Scholz of York, Amanda (Eddie) Sheffield of McCool Jct. and Stuart Scholz of Johnston, Iowa and grandchildren, Raegan, Devyn, Eli, Logan, Serenity, Ambreelle, Kaya, Channing, Zarina, Tommi Jo, Victoria, Anna and Mary Tyler. He is also survived by his brothers, Marvin (Phyllis) Scholz and Roger (Mary Ellen) Scholz both from Stuart and sister, Joyce (Bill) Brelsford of Willimantic, Conn. and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ken; sister, Janice; stepmother, Velma; nieces, Lisa and Julie, and great nephew, Jared.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
A rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the mortuary. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. at the mortuary. The family will greet friends following the rosary.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.