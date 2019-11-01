Thomas J. Mars, age 67 of York, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in Lincoln.
He was born Sept. 12, 1952 at Grand Island to Lawrence and Julia (Morrissey) Mars. On May 13, 1977 he was married to Lynelle “Lynn” Epp at Aurora. Tom was a longtime employee at Hamilton-Sundstrand in York and then as a printer at the York News-Times. He loved gardening, fishing and loved teaching his grandchildren how to drive. He was an Eagle Scout and an avid reader. He loved Boy Scouts events with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn of York; his children, Chad Long of Lincoln, Aaron (Kali) Long of Shickley, Kimberly (Josh) Haberman and Melanie Mars both of York. His grandchildren include: Jordan Long of Syracuse, Shelbie Grant of Geneva, Harlie Grant, Josten Grant, Bow Grant, Ruby Long, Ryatt Long and Amethyst Long all of Shickley, Matthew Ackerman, Nicholas Ackerman and Alexander Ackerman all of York and Vanessa Haberman of Lincoln. Also surviving is brother, Roger (Jackie) Mars of Lincoln; two sisters, Carolyn (Ron) Blow of Lincoln and Pat (Joe) Epp of Elm Creek and brother-in-law, Jerry Smith of Waco.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marilyn Smith.
A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend Megan Claussen officiating. Private family inurnment at a later date. Memorials may be sent to his family for later designation. It was Tom’s wish to be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
