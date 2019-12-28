Thomas Noel Flodman, age 58, of Grand Island, passed away Dec. 26, 2019 unexpectedly at his home in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Dan Spearow officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Tom was born Dec. 18, 1961 in Osceola to Burdette and Phyllis (Best) Flodman. He graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1980 and then obtained his Associates Degree in Business from Southeast Community College. On Feb. 29, 1992 he was united in marriage to Cindy Mead in Omaha. To this union two children were born, Lindsey and Jared.
Tom worked as a water operator for several years in Stromsburg, Blair and Yutan. He worked for the State of Nebraska as a water supply specialist.
Tom’s top priorities were his children and wife, and the occasional car or two or three or seven. He was a gifted mechanic and spent a majority of his free time in his garage. His most recent accomplishment was completely rebuilding a 1950 Chevy truck with just a little help here and there. The truck was a hit at area car shows over the past year.
Tom was a loving father to Lindsey and Jared and a devoted husband to Cindy. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for those he loved. He truly was a very special man. He will be greatly missed and remembered by all who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cindy Flodman of Grand Island; children, Lindsey (Jared ) Mapes of Kearney, Jared (Claire Wilkinson) Flodman of Lincoln, Molly (Cody) Benjamin of Omaha; grandson, Cohen; parents, Burdette and Phyllis Flodman of Stromsburg; siblings, Randy (Michelle) Flodman of Hickman, Becky (Mark) DeBoer of Cozad, Sheila (Duane) Nelson of York, many nieces, nephews and cousins, his puppies, SuzziQ, Ozzi, and Cece and a host of other relatives and friends.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg have been entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be left at dubasfuneralhome.com.
