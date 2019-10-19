Vance Albert Teegerstrom, age 89, of Stromsburg, passed away Oct.17, 2019 at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg
Memorial services will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Brenda Pfeifly and Pastor Leonard Suhr officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery with Military Rites by Stromsburg Legion Post #132..
Vance was born Feb. 5, 1930 in rural Stromsburg to Carl Albert William and Mildred Marie (Graham) Teegerstrom. He attended Blue View District 56 country school east of Stromsburg and graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1947.
Following high school Vance served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He served from Sept. 9, 1948 and was honorably discharged May 25, 1952 as a Tech Sergeant receiving the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific - Army of Occupation, Korean Service with 5 bronze campaign stars and United Nations. He later was honored with Placing the Wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C. On July 27, 2018 Vance was among Korean veterans presented the Ambassador for Peace medal by Governor Pete Ricketts at the Capitol Rotunda. He also traveled on a Korean Veterans Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
On June 19, 1955 he was united in marriage to Ramona Esther Larson at Calvary Lutheran Church, Swede Home. To this union four children were born. Vance was well known for his mechanical skills having worked at Nielsen’s Chevrolet in Columbus, Barber’s Service in Stromsburg as well as 24 years at Overland Sand and Gravel as their mechanical maintenance manager from which he retired in February of 1995.
He was a 53 year member of the American Legion, VFW, Salem Lutheran Church where he served on the church council and held various other positions, Salem Lutheran Church Men, Stromsburg Commercial Club, Stromsburg City Council, Booster Club, Volunteer Fire Department, Upper Big Blue District NRD board, RC & D Board, Boy Scout Committee member Troop 241 and was Stromsburg Swedish Festival King in 1991. It was a great source of pride in Vance’s life that all four of his sons earned their Eagle Scout rank. Furthermore, all three of Vance’s grandsons would earn their Eagle Scout ranks as well.
He enjoyed bringing life back to items ready to be thrown away, recycling, fishing, and watching sports and activities for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Left to mourn his memory are his wife, Ramona of Stromsburg; sons and wives,Tim and Marla (Bean), Lyndon, Steve and Michelle (Miller) all of Stromsburg; grandchildren and their spouses: Sarah and Eric Theis of Stromsburg, Will and Kim Teegerstrom of Lincoln, Seth and Beth Teegerstrom of Papillion and Nolan and Amelia Teegerstrom of Elk Horn, Iowa; great-grandchildren: Samantha, Selah and Siena Theis, Elsie and Declan Teegerstrom, Daphney and Hadley Teegerstrom and Jax and Joey Teegerstrom; sister, Pearl Holbrook; sister-in-law, Loretta Moiser and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred; parents-in-law, William B. and Esther Larson; son, Daniel; sisters, Fern Cook and Carol Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Duane ‘Pete’ Leu, Robert Holbrook, Ken and Floreine (Larson) Alstrum, Rolland and Vivian (Larson) Ekstrom, Myron and Wanda (Johnson) Larson; nephew, Russell Larson and niece Karleen Ekstrom.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.