Velma Barnes, age 96 of York, NE died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Hereford, AZ. She was born June 6, 1923 in Garrison, NE to William and Hannah (Ihnen) Nordmeyer. On October 13, 1944, she was married to Donald Barnes at Riverside, CA.
Velma spent the majority of her working life at the York State Bank and retired in 1986. In her retired years, she enjoyed playing cards with her friends and she loved reading.
She is survived by her daughter Sandy (Winston) Witwer of Hereford, AZ; nieces Peggy (Jerry) Otte of Geneva, NE, Karren Koinzen of Lincoln, NE, and Sue (Fred) Meyer of Lincoln, NE. Nephews Jim (Jan Vanburen) Boyle of Lafayette, Indiana, John (Penny) Boyle of York, NE and Jim Nordmeyer of Lincoln, NE.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Barnes, and brother Jerry Nordmeyer.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. No visitation, cremation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be emailed to Metz Mortuary Messages and will be given to the family.
