Velma Lutz, 79, of Seward, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1940.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cordova with Pastor Brian Tuma officiating. Graveside services and interment will take place at Johnson Creek Cemetery in rural Friend. Visitation will be held from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 with the family receiving friends from 2 – 3 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. Memorials may be directed toward the Lutz family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward and Dwight, Neb. Condolences may be left at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
